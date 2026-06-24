JEFFREY CARTER: The Socialist Sweep: NYC is a warning sign. “Socialists are taking over cities. Last night in NYC, the Mamdani candidates won. They beat well-funded, more establishment Democrats. Those Democrats were NOT centrists. They were people of the left, too, just not communists.”
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