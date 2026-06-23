FROM KAL SPRIGGS: Valor’s Liberation: A Young Adult Military Science Fiction Novel.

“The Tree of Liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” -Thomas Jefferson

The world of Century is under alien occupation, and their military forces seek to end it.

For two years they have built up forces, whatever they could beg, borrow, and even steal. And now they’re going home to kick the Culmor Empire right off their world.

No one has worked harder than Jiden Armstrong to make that possible. Only on the eve of the attack, she’s still recovering from injuries, she’s sidelined, and unable to help free her homeworld.

Except the aliens have a doomsday plan and they’re willing to bombard the planet from orbit rather than let it go. There’s one option left: someone has to lead a team to infiltrate the planet, to descend into a million-year-old alien facility, to awaken long dormant defensive systems, and to protect the world of Century.

Jiden is the only one with the right skills, the right knowledge, and the abilities to pull it off. What no one knows is that something awaits her, buried and waiting beneath the sands of Century, a hidden threat that will challenge everything she is, and she will need every bit of valor to liberate her world.