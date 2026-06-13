HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Syracuse University issues financial warning as admissions slump: We’re in the red.

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Offering the discounts wasn’t enough to attract a full class, and those who enrolled will be paying less the whole time they’re there.

“What students were telling us effectively was that they didn't believe what we were offering was worth what we were asking them today.” pic.twitter.com/hJwcBP1JSq

— Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) June 12, 2026