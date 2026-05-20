UH-OH! WATCHDOG CAUGHT IN FLAGRANT FOIA VIOLATION: Hans Bader offers an illuminating illustration of how the Council on Inspectors General for Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) flagrantly violated the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The violations by CIGIE — representing the 72 statutory internal government watchdogs — are so obvious that they illustrate why no federal employee has ever gone to jail for violating the FOIA.