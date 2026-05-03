THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:
Falcon 9 launches the CAS500-2 mission from California and delivers 45 payloads to orbit pic.twitter.com/kCMyb0jFS3
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 3, 2026
And it’s starting to feel like it.
THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:
Falcon 9 launches the CAS500-2 mission from California and delivers 45 payloads to orbit pic.twitter.com/kCMyb0jFS3
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 3, 2026
And it’s starting to feel like it.
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