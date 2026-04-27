SHE MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER WHERE AL-JABR COMES FROM: Prof: Algebra, geometry perpetuate “whiteness”, “unearned privilege” in society.
There are things that are too stupid to be said by anyone but a professor of education.
SHE MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER WHERE AL-JABR COMES FROM: Prof: Algebra, geometry perpetuate “whiteness”, “unearned privilege” in society.
There are things that are too stupid to be said by anyone but a professor of education.
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