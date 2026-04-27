WHEN WE SAY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA ARE ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE*? THIS IS WHAT WE MEAN: What radicalized him were the same talking points repeated every day on the left.

X-cancel.

*Not exclusively. They’re also enemies of all decency afflicted with an obsessive nostalgie de la boue. And all too often acting like hostis humani generis.

If you’re in the MSM and don’t like that characterization, stop reporting on fever dreams from a parallel universe and licking the… er… boots of the Democrats on their slip slide into communism.