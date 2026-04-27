THE AMORALITY IS BIZARRE. HE NEVER MENTIONS THE MOST OBVIOUS REASON NOT TO STEAL: Because it’s wrong. In every major religion of the world, which are — if nothing else — a distillation of all human wisdom and what works, theft is wrong. Why shoplifting is bad. It may feel like a small act of rebellion, but it hurts a lot of people who don’t deserve it.
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