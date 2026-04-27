THIS IS WHY IQ* BY ITSELF IS USELESS AS A MEASURE OF A PERSON: Cole Allen is the Dunning-Kruger Assassin. Allen is not some random nut job from the fringes of society. He’s a very articulate graduate of Caltech, which means he has a high degree of native intelligence. He’s in the education profession. He is on BlueSky. He goes to No Kings protests. He’s your basic rank-and-file Democrat. But it’s that high native intellect that led him astray.

X-cancel.

Horse sense understanding of humans is at least as important. And not being by personality a patsy is more important.

*No. I don’t say it to compensate for anything. Nice try. I can give you my Mensa card number. It’s been expired for 20 years, but the test doesn’t expire. It is because of it that I understand the limits of the measurement.