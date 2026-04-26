SPACE: ‘Guess I’ll be waiting a minute to surf again’: Artemis 2 moon astronaut Christina Koch shares her recovery journey. “A week after her historic moon mission ended, NASA astronaut Christina Koch struggled to walk in a straight line during a blindfold test. After posting a video showing her wobbling and nearly tipping over — nearly enough, in fact, that attendants jumped in ready to help — Artemis 2’s Koch joked about her recovery on Instagram: ‘Guess I’ll be waiting a minute to surf again.'”