THE ENABLING FACTOR IS “JOURNALISM:”

The week we learned Charlottesville was funded by the Left and NYT published an interview justifying murder, President Trump survives a third assassination attempt.

We don't have a political violence problem in America. We have a Left-wing political violence problem in America pic.twitter.com/263Ek0Auuh

— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026