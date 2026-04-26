THE ENABLING FACTOR IS “JOURNALISM:”
The week we learned Charlottesville was funded by the Left and NYT published an interview justifying murder, President Trump survives a third assassination attempt.
We don't have a political violence problem in America. We have a Left-wing political violence problem in America pic.twitter.com/263Ek0Auuh
— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026
UPDATE:
Ive never seen a better poster child for my Divine Right of College Degrees thesis than last night's wannabe assassin.https://t.co/vLQtgkcP37
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 26, 2026
That’s the thesis of my latest Substack.