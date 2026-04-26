ROGER KIMBALL: Chekhov’s Lesson for Tehran: Trump isn’t negotiating with Iran—he’s dismantling its regime piece by piece, leaving a hollow state with nothing left but bluster and collapse.

What I notice is that in the on-again off-again negotiations that lead nowhere, Trump is doing to the Iranians what they once did to us: “Asked what he had recommended to the President when no hostages were freed after arms shipments to Iran in February 1986, Mr. Regan said, ‘I told him that we’d been snookered again, and how many times do we put up with this rug merchant type of stuff?'” He’s jerking them around with vague prospects of getting something while the clock continues to run. Serves ’em right. He’s a better rug merchant than these guys.