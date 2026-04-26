April 26, 2026

UPDATE: What We Know About WHCD Shooting So Far; Shooter Identified? UPDATE: Video of His Charge. “The basics: inexplicably, given the level of security at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, a man penetrated several layers of security that start far outside the Washington Hilton and rushed the magnetometers just outside the ballroom where the president, vice president, First Lady, and a significant number of Cabinet members and congressmen were.”

Reminder:

https://twitter.com/mattvanswol/status/2048203857168077258/photo/1

Plus: The Left Were Absolute Psychopaths Following the Attack on the WHCA Dinner.

Posted at 8:20 am by Glenn Reynolds