UPDATE: What We Know About WHCD Shooting So Far; Shooter Identified? UPDATE: Video of His Charge. “The basics: inexplicably, given the level of security at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, a man penetrated several layers of security that start far outside the Washington Hilton and rushed the magnetometers just outside the ballroom where the president, vice president, First Lady, and a significant number of Cabinet members and congressmen were.”

Friend at WHCD sent me a photo as she walked out of demonstrators waving signs that say “Death to tyrants” and “Death to all of them,” just in case you’re wondering if an actual attempted shooting would make them feel any shame. pic.twitter.com/cTMYjzL3Zb — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) April 26, 2026

Reminder:

https://twitter.com/mattvanswol/status/2048203857168077258/photo/1

Luigi Leftism is a serious problem pic.twitter.com/s1Z7TMLxLF — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole) April 26, 2026

After both the Butler assassination attempt AND tonight, the @washingtonpost ran with headlines that made it sound like Trump fled from ‘loud noises’. They’ll do anything to minimize leftist violence. @JeffBezos has more people to fire. pic.twitter.com/epp1JPR4Am — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 26, 2026

Never forget how immediately after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Destiny stated that “we need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events” The left consistently calls for us to be killed/hurt and then cheer when we’re killed. Wake up to where we’re at. https://t.co/Anao8ZqBCA — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 26, 2026

Remember that Rutgers study that found more than half of left of center respondents said it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Donald Trump? Maybe we should believe the left when they declare who they want to kill.https://t.co/SRaYQqHaeR — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) April 26, 2026

You can tell a lot about a man about how they instinctively respond when it hits the fan. In this photo, Stephen Miller moves on top of his pregnant wife to protect her. Pete Hegseth stands over his wife, surveying the scene while leaning over, protecting her. pic.twitter.com/kEvHgg56bo — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 26, 2026

Scott Adams: The Democrat Party needs to be ripped out by the roots⁰⁰@ScottAdamsSays “Two days ago I would have said the healthiest thing for the country is that there are two strong political parties battling it out, in a war of ideas.

But you know who else thought that?… pic.twitter.com/gftStZkR7j — jay plemons (@jayplemons) September 11, 2025

Plus: The Left Were Absolute Psychopaths Following the Attack on the WHCA Dinner.