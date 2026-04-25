THE LEFT’S ASSASSINATION CULTURE HAS MAINSTREAM ENABLERS WHO SHOULD BE HELD STRICTLY ACCOUNTABLE:

OK, how many assassination attempts now? He must hold the record, or is getting close to it.

And by Monday, this story will be over. Just like all the other ones. They'll have found some new faux outrage to posture about. https://t.co/uyQdec6vn9

— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 26, 2026