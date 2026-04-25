SO MUCH POLITICAL VIOLENCE FROM THE LEFT: Shots Fired at Correspondents Dinner, Shooter Neutralized, Trump Evacuated. “The shooter who fired off multiple rounds at the White House correspondents’ dinner Saturday evening is reportedly dead, and Secret Service agents successfully took President Donald Trump off the stage to safety. Fox News announced around 9 p.m. EDT that Trump was going to return, and the dinner could go on as planned. . . . The mainstream media have, of course, been encouraging violent hatred against President Trump for years with their extreme rhetoric framing him as worse than Hitler and the KKK. Perhaps they will be less extreme in their language now that they themselves faced such a potentially deadly situation.” Don’t count on it.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED AT WHCD; Trump was introduced with First Lady 15 mins ish ago Five or so mins after he was seated shots range out: POP POP POP POP. Sounds like five to me where I’m sitting. Everyone immediately hit the floor. Secret Service immediately took POTUS out… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

UPDATE:

Man the sound of the "pop, pop, pop" shots took me instantly back to those moments in Butler.

A lot rougher than I ever anticipated. https://t.co/6PU7WFL9b8 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) April 26, 2026

Related:

More than half of Dems say it’s justifiable to kill Pres. Trump. Another maniac tried to do it again tonight in DC. This party, their allies, and their rhetoric draw blood. They’ve declared war. Wake. Up. America. https://t.co/awwBKWoqk3 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) April 26, 2026

This is still the case. And it needs to be addressed YESTERDAY. https://t.co/rYVz7ai8Ln — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 26, 2026

UPDATE:

NEWS: The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is in custody. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 26, 2026

MORE: White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman ‘assembled long weapon in unsecured room’ before firing near ballroom, volunteer reveals.