April 25, 2026

SO MUCH POLITICAL VIOLENCE FROM THE LEFT: Shots Fired at Correspondents Dinner, Shooter Neutralized, Trump Evacuated. “The shooter who fired off multiple rounds at the White House correspondents’ dinner Saturday evening is reportedly dead, and Secret Service agents successfully took President Donald Trump off the stage to safety. Fox News announced around 9 p.m. EDT that Trump was going to return, and the dinner could go on as planned. . . . The mainstream media have, of course, been encouraging violent hatred against President Trump for years with their extreme rhetoric framing him as worse than Hitler and the KKK. Perhaps they will be less extreme in their language now that they themselves faced such a potentially deadly situation.” Don’t count on it.

UPDATE:

Related:

UPDATE:

MORE: White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman ‘assembled long weapon in unsecured room’ before firing near ballroom, volunteer reveals.

Posted at 9:17 pm by Glenn Reynolds