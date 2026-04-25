TAKE TWO AND CALL ME IN THE MORNING: A common medication may be taking on an unexpected role in cancer care. “What if a cheap, everyday painkiller could help keep cancer from coming back after surgery? New clinical trial results suggest that for some patients with colorectal cancer, aspirin may do exactly that. In a study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, patients with colorectal cancer who took a daily low dose of aspirin after surgery were far less likely to see their disease return, but only if their tumors carried specific genetic changes.”