CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Change: Acting AG Todd Blanche Lays Out Second Amendment Realignment at DOJ. “In a wide-ranging conversation with nationally-syndicated talk radio host, Tom Gresham, Blanche touched on upcoming regulatory changes, a reshaping of ATF enforcement priorities, active Supreme Court litigation, and a deliberate strategy to embed Second Amendment protections so deeply into federal regulatory infrastructure that future administrations would struggle to reverse them.”
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