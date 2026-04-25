WE DON’T KNOW ENOUGH TO ENGAGE IN THESE GEOENGINEERING PROJECTS: Building a massive dam between Alaska and Russia could prevent AMOC collapse, scientists say.
Related: China Planted 78 Billion New Trees—and Seriously Messed Up Its Water Cycle.
WE DON’T KNOW ENOUGH TO ENGAGE IN THESE GEOENGINEERING PROJECTS: Building a massive dam between Alaska and Russia could prevent AMOC collapse, scientists say.
Related: China Planted 78 Billion New Trees—and Seriously Messed Up Its Water Cycle.
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