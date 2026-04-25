THE NATURAL NEXT STEP IS FOR PEOPLE TO BECOME AVAILABLE TO BEAT UP GUYS LIKE THIS FOR A FEE. POLICE WILL BE ENCOURAGED TO LOOK THE OTHER WAY WITH BRIBES AND/OR INTIMIDATION, OR JUST SYMPATHY:

As re my point on crime. One guy is currently, in NYC, doing this at will. The Park Avenue garden planters that I admired while in New York are ruined. One beating, or short stint in the actual/real booty house, ends this forever- so everyone else can look at the flowers. We… https://t.co/nLy8MuKMYd — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 25, 2026

There are many ways to provide public order if the state won’t. They existed before police and will reappear when police cease to function. “Anarchotyranny” will delay that, but probably also ensure that it appears in a more violent form when it does.