April 26, 2026

THE NATURAL NEXT STEP IS FOR PEOPLE TO BECOME AVAILABLE TO BEAT UP GUYS LIKE THIS FOR A FEE. POLICE WILL BE ENCOURAGED TO LOOK THE OTHER WAY WITH BRIBES AND/OR INTIMIDATION, OR JUST SYMPATHY:

There are many ways to provide public order if the state won’t. They existed before police and will reappear when police cease to function. “Anarchotyranny” will delay that, but probably also ensure that it appears in a more violent form when it does.

Posted at 9:38 am by Glenn Reynolds