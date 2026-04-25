IT’S NOT JUST PEOPLE BLUE COUNTIES ARE LOSING: When the people move out of blue counties and cities, they also take with them taxable income and spending inputs to the local economy. And not coincidentally, Open the Books also found that many of the counties former blue residents are moving to have fewer government employees.
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