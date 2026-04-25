FROM JEFF DUNTEMANN: Whale Meat.

#CommissionEarned

Two 700-year-old witches in modern-day Chicago must confront a demand from the community of whales living in Earth’s oceans, that the witches’ unborn son join with them in their effort to heal the broken soul of humankind–with death the outcome should the child fail. Homeless, hungry, and mostly without hope, Yonnie and Mara find help in some unlikely places, including a young mathematics student struggling with calculus, and an alcoholic bum who is much more than he seems.