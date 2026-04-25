FLASHBACK:
What are the odds those tiki torch carrying neo-Nazis from Charlottesville would only rally once? Feels like it was an American intel op against Trump. That’s my working assumption.
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 9, 2023
FLASHBACK:
What are the odds those tiki torch carrying neo-Nazis from Charlottesville would only rally once? Feels like it was an American intel op against Trump. That’s my working assumption.
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 9, 2023
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