THIS:
The reality is that stoking hate was incredibly lucrative for the SPLC.
That’s why they did it. Incentives explain outcomes. https://t.co/TjF1Ml1iRd
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2026
THIS:
The reality is that stoking hate was incredibly lucrative for the SPLC.
That’s why they did it. Incentives explain outcomes. https://t.co/TjF1Ml1iRd
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2026
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