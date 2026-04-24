IT’S ALWAYS OKAY TO MOCK GRIFTERS:

Speaking as a woman who had to start over at ~60 and is only occasionally mocked, I'd say the #1 difference is I didn't go to the NYT and suggest that American taxpayers owed me $272,000 per year to save me from my plight. https://t.co/zW7UGjT5ZT

And this time mockery is her getting off light:

Kate Puzey was murdered in 2009 after she reported that a Beninese teacher contracting with the Peace Corps was raping his students.

Cowan, the Peace Corps director in Benin at the time, failed to preserve her anonymity.

I don't feel sorry for her for a variety of reasons. https://t.co/bMn3FjXNZY

— Longshot (@ngprecision) April 24, 2026