THE MAKING OF LIES: This is the polar opposite of reality. Here’s how the fake news gets manufactured…. For years the Pentagon has been canceling big ship and aircraft orders and diverting the cash to think tank studies and consultants. “Experts” with PhDs hate the battleship because actually building ships kills their contracts for producing studies on why America can’t build ships.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.