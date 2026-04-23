THEY’RE LIKE FRIGHTENED SQUIDS EMITTING INK:
It says exactly that at the top of page 4 of the indictment, you illiterate buffoon. https://t.co/7zBB1bkhi6 pic.twitter.com/Y1efeAf56S
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 23, 2026
THEY’RE LIKE FRIGHTENED SQUIDS EMITTING INK:
It says exactly that at the top of page 4 of the indictment, you illiterate buffoon. https://t.co/7zBB1bkhi6 pic.twitter.com/Y1efeAf56S
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 23, 2026
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