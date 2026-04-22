HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE:
Big problems for Temple:
“Projections for enrollment growth over the next few years have been downsized, which would mean a loss of $150 million in revenue over five years” https://t.co/jBqFDhGyrl pic.twitter.com/4kXSVOW2Ye
— Marc Porter Magee 🎓 (@marcportermagee) April 22, 2026
*University of Michigan
This is the back cover if you are wondering who subscribes to the print edition of The Atlantic pic.twitter.com/Al7PQEXT7S
— Marc Porter Magee 🎓 (@marcportermagee) April 22, 2026