HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE:

Big problems for Temple:

“Projections for enrollment growth over the next few years have been downsized, which would mean a loss of $150 million in revenue over five years” https://t.co/jBqFDhGyrl pic.twitter.com/4kXSVOW2Ye

— Marc Porter Magee 🎓 (@marcportermagee) April 22, 2026