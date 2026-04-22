IS AI THE KILLER HACKING TOOL? The Washington Stand’s Bob MacGinnis looks at a recent IBM assessment and warns:

“This is no longer a warning about the future. It is the present reality in every home, business, and institution that depends on a computer or a phone. Cybersecurity has always been a contest between offense and defense, with defenders holding a workable edge: even when attackers found a gap, there was time to patch, reinforce, and adapt. That assumption is collapsing.

“AI-driven tools can now comb through digital environments, identify weaknesses, simulate attack strategies, and keep trying — automatically, continuously — until they find a way through. The defenders, meanwhile, are still largely operating systems built to catch threats they already recognize, not intelligent agents they have never encountered.”

More here.