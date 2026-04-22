TWO AGENCIES, ONE BUILDING: From the Story You Don’t Hear Every Day Department, the General Services Administration (GSA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) are, respectively, the federal government’s “housekeeping” and “human resources” offices, with nearly 15,000 employees between them.

Presently, GSA and OPM occupy two separate buildings, but sometime this summer, the former’s workers will start showing up at the latter’s building and will continue doing so until major renovation of their building are completed sometime in 2028. When the renovation is complete, both agencies will then begin operating out of the GSA’s freshened facility.

Officials say, as I report today for The Washington Stand, that such a consolidation of two major agencies into one shared structure has never before happened. But there are plans afoot in the Trump administration for a parade of such happenings in the near future.