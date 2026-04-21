HMM:
Anyone care to place bets on which alt-right "leader" was an informant who received $270,000 from the SPLC? https://t.co/D5tOFMAUNT pic.twitter.com/dswJq8UZ7B
— Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) April 21, 2026
HMM:
Anyone care to place bets on which alt-right "leader" was an informant who received $270,000 from the SPLC? https://t.co/D5tOFMAUNT pic.twitter.com/dswJq8UZ7B
— Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) April 21, 2026
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