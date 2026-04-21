RADICAL CHIC AND MAU-MAUING THE KLAN MEMBERS: They Call Us Extreme? Look Who Just Got Indicted for Funding Hate Groups.

On Tuesday, another news item dropped that will have conservatives (and probably a fair number of moderates) chuckling for the rest of the day. The Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC, is fond of screaming about racists and white supremacists; they are vocally part of the school of thought on the left that a white supremacist is lurking around every corner, when in reality, they are pretty thin on the ground. Now, we learn that the SPLC has not only been encouraging real white supremacist and racist groups, but they have been funding them. And now, they have been indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Acting AG Blanche and FBI Director Patel made the announcement:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! FBI Director Patel says leftist NGO Southern Poverty Law Center, which has now been indicted, was using donor to pay leaders of the KU KLUX KLAN to stage "HATE CRIMES" "They used the FRAUDULENTLY raised money by lying to their donor network—THOUSANDS of… pic.twitter.com/wqTgNWEJsY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2026

REPORTER: I just want to make sure I understand. You're alleging that the Southern Poverty Law Center was paying the leaders of KKK and other groups? BLANCHE: I'm not alleging it. The grand jury returned an indictment that says that pic.twitter.com/RwiQLpxCYR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2026

Given the DNC-MSM’s reliance on the SPLC for stories, as “Northern Barbarian” tweets in response to Rupar, “This is the point where they need guidance from higher on how to address this. The shitbag media, that is.”

Yesterday’s announcement potentially means:

Did the SPLC actually fund the freaking Charlottesville march??? — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) April 21, 2026

As Zhou Enlai famously never said, “The French Revolution? It’s too early to say.” How much of the 2018-2020 color revolution was based on funds sloshing around the SPLC?

During the Great Awokening, they expanded "white supremacy" to encompass objectivity, scientific reason, literacy, and individualism. They also create a totally fake threat of the old style violent white supremacy. Everybody well-informed knew thing whole thing was astroturfed… https://t.co/7KSpeUBhgb — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 22, 2026

Tweet continues, “Everybody well-informed knew thing whole thing was astroturfed from day one. But maybe not to this extent.” In 2022, Glenn wrote, “Both the SDS and the KKK used to say in the 1960s that the guy in your group calling for illegal activity was the FBI mole.” Or more recently the SPLC mole.

Incidentally, yesterday’s announcement sure casts the Atlantic’s hit piece on Patel in a different light:

Makes the timing of the anonymous sourced Atlantic hit piece a little bit more suspicious. pic.twitter.com/N7Z4MpA1Zz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 22, 2026

(Classical allusion in headline.)