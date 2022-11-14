November 14, 2022

THESE DAYS, A “CONSPIRACY THEORY” IS JUST TRUTH THAT’S AHEAD OF THE MEDIA NARRATIVE: In Completely Unforeseeable Twist, January 6th ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Turns out to Be True.

Heck, I’m old enough to remember when sharing the COVID-19 lab leak theory would get you banned from social media. Now even the “experts” have admitted that’s the most probable origin explanation.

It’s not just the pandemic, though. For years, conservatives proposed, after piecing together much evidence, that the FBI was somehow involved in the unrest that took place on January 6th, 2022. Yet, those calls for answers and accountability were met with condemnation. “How dare you question the impeccable reputation of the FBI,” they asserted while absconding from any critical thinking.

You can probably guess where I’m going with this. Despite well over a year of deflections and denials, it is now confirmed that no less than eight FBI agents were embedded in the Proud Boys organization during the period surrounding January 6th.

I’m sure you are totally shocked by this news. Who could have possibly guessed that Christopher Wray’s FBI, which ran an entrapment scheme involving Gretchen Whitmer prior to the 2020 election, would end up having been intimately involved in the lead-up to January 6th?

You have to admire the framing by the Times, though, pondering how much “federal investigators were able to learn from them about the violent mob attack.” Yes, I’m sure that’s a real mystery. Conversely, the FBI agents likely knew exactly what was being discussed the whole time, which would mean one of two things.

One possibility is that the Proud Boys weren’t planning an insurrection and that conservatives who have called it a spontaneous event have been right all along. That would nuke all the deranged attempts to suggest that Republicans, including Donald Trump, somehow orchestrated the entry into the Capitol Building. The other possibility is that the FBI knew a riot was going to take place and did nothing to stop it, instead letting it play out for political reasons. Wouldn’t that be something? Yet, I wouldn’t even begin to put it past them.