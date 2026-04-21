SLOWLY GRINDING WHEELS OF JUSTICE: April has seen the resignation of three Members of the House of Representatives, even without full disclosure of all the sexual misconduct hush payments made with tax dollars on behalf of congressmen accused of sexual abuse and assault against congressional staff. But more is coming, as I report tonight for The Washington Stand.
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