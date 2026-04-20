CHRISTIAN TOTO: Logan’s Run at 50: Dystopian Classic Never More Relevant.
When the system turns on Logan, as it does for John Anderton in the similar “Minority Report” (2002), Logan basically takes Anderton’s two-word advice: Everybody Runs.
On the glittery surface, this sci-fi hit is very of its time but, even at its silliest (arguably the snow-crusted scene that bridges the second and third acts), “Logan’s Run” never lacks spectacle and, more importantly, rich ideas.
Anderson’s film is among the many futurist dramas with actors in jumpsuits, obvious special effects and a tendency to be campy. “Logan’s Run” is no different in that respect, as the crowd scenes resemble a ’70s-themed costume party.
However, the third act is so smart and surprising, it elevates everything that came before it and manages to keep this soaring until the end.
Given its underlying themes of overpopulation, famine, and zero population growth to explain why mankind was reduced to people under 30 living in bio-domes, Logan’s Run was the last of the 1970s films were sci-fi is used as a metaphor to explain all the woes that seventies-era doomsday leftists imagined awaited us on the road to the 21st century. While not ecology-oriented, George Lucas also had a leftist theme for Star Wars, but he was smart enough to bury it deep in the film’s subtext, and a result, his movie revolutionized Hollywood. After Star Wars, every major studio had movies with miniature spaceships filmed in front of green-screens for the next six years.
Exit question asked and answered:
Because all the Malls are closed. https://t.co/kiCSwg3zNJ
— varifrank (@varifrank) April 20, 2026