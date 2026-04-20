CHRISTIAN TOTO: Logan’s Run at 50: Dystopian Classic Never More Relevant.

When the system turns on Logan, as it does for John Anderton in the similar “Minority Report” (2002), Logan basically takes Anderton’s two-word advice: Everybody Runs.

On the glittery surface, this sci-fi hit is very of its time but, even at its silliest (arguably the snow-crusted scene that bridges the second and third acts), “Logan’s Run” never lacks spectacle and, more importantly, rich ideas.

Anderson’s film is among the many futurist dramas with actors in jumpsuits, obvious special effects and a tendency to be campy. “Logan’s Run” is no different in that respect, as the crowd scenes resemble a ’70s-themed costume party.

However, the third act is so smart and surprising, it elevates everything that came before it and manages to keep this soaring until the end.