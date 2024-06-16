DISNEY TURNED STAR WARS FROM HERO’S JOURNEY INTO MAOIST HACKERY:

You can make the case that the original Star Wars was “Maoist Hackery” as well – Lucas wanted to write a parable about the Vietnam War, with Palpatine as Nixon and eventually, the Ewoks as the Vietcong. (No, really.), but was smart enough to bury that theme deep into its subtext. And he knew how to tell a story, blending and borrowing disparate elements from Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers serials to Dune to Akira Kurosawa’s samurai movies to Joseph Campbell’s The Hero with a Thousand Face. Lucas had a vision and a goal that transcended his cookie-cutter Bay Area far left politics:

There was no shortage of sci-fi in Hollywood at the time. But most were dark, dystopian tales like Rollerball, Logan’s Run, or THX 1138 (Lucas’s 1971 feature-film debut). Lucas was determined to make a different kind of sci-fi movie—something fun that was aimed at 14- and 15-year-olds. “The reason I’m making Star Wars is that I want to give young people some sort of faraway exotic environment for their imaginations to run around in,” he said in an interview. “I have a strong feeling about interesting kids in space exploration. I want them to want it. I want them to get beyond the basic stupidities of the moment and think about colonizing Venus and Mars. And the only way it’s going to happen is to have some dumb kid fantasize about it — to get his ray gun, jump in his ship and run off with this wookie into outer space. It’s our only hope in a way.”

And despite all of the “Force is Female” boosterism of Kathleen Kennedy et al, Lucas was saved in the editing bay, way back in 1977, by his then-wife: Five Ways Marcia Lucas Gave Star Wars Its Heart.