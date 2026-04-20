SPEAKING OF THE GEN Z AWAKENING: We are hearing a lot these days about the growing interest among Gen Zers, and especially the guys, in Christ, Bible reading and church attendance. But when was the last time you encountered someone who says it was a book on Quantum Physics that led him to faith?
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