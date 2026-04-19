WHAT HE SAID: UBI is a subscription to existence, paid by a central authority that retains control of the infrastructure you depend on to live. You do not own the AI. You do not own the compute. You do not own the network. You receive an allowance calibrated to keep you functional as a consumer and quiet as a political subject.
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