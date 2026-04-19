LET’S NOT DISAPPOINT THEM: Speaking as someone inside Iran who stayed connected through Starlink during the total internet blackout, I want to say this loud and clear: President Trump’s recent video on Truth Social — showing Iranian protesters writing “President Trump please help” on walls, waving Lion and Sun flags alongside American flags, replaying raw footage of the revolution and saying “I’m with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you” — is music to our ears.
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