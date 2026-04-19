THE REMARKS WERE PREPARED TWO WEEKS AGO, AND WERE IN CAMEROON WHERE I HEAR THROUGH MY CONTACTS, HIS APPEARANCE IS THOUGHT TO HAVE DONE A LOT OF GOOD: Pope Leo says remarks about world being ‘ravaged by a handful of tyrants’ were not aimed at Trump: report. Vice President Vance later thanked the pope for clearing the record.
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