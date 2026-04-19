YEP:
"Feminization equals wokeness."
That single sentence from Helen Andrews at NatCon 5 stopped me cold.
She argues that everything we call wokeness — empathy over rationality, safety over risk, cohesion over competition and hierarchy — is simply the downstream result of… pic.twitter.com/DGWtbm5Xt4
— Camus (@newstart_2024) April 19, 2026
Related:
The voting gap is driven primarily by single women who see their interests as inherently at odds with families and single men. That’s what the data tell us. pic.twitter.com/j7eJ8tKtlM
— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 19, 2026