YEP:

"Feminization equals wokeness."

That single sentence from Helen Andrews at NatCon 5 stopped me cold.

She argues that everything we call wokeness — empathy over rationality, safety over risk, cohesion over competition and hierarchy — is simply the downstream result of… pic.twitter.com/DGWtbm5Xt4

— Camus (@newstart_2024) April 19, 2026