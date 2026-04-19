ARTICLE III CONTINUES ITS SWAN SONG: “Unserious Leaders Are Unsafe,” Opines a Federal Judge About RFK, Jr. ‘That’s the opening line from yesterday’s Oregon v. Kennedy, by Judge Mustafa Kasubhai (D. Or.) (the only federal judge I’ve seen who includes pronouns.)”

Plus: “My tentative sense is that, whatever one might personally think about Kennedy’s seriousness, judges’ decisions are more credible when those decisions focus solely on the law, rather than deciding which of our leaders are serious.”

It’s theater kids all the way down.