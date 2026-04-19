THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS PROMISED: I’ve fired one of America’s most powerful lasers—here’s what a shot day looks like. Okay, this part isn’t quite what I expected: “On a typical shot day, the target might be a piece of metal foil thinner than a human hair, a jet of gas or a tiny plastic pellet.”
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