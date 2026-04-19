K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE:
Teachers post lower SAT/IQ scores than any other white collar profession except social workers. https://t.co/VTP56aWnhu
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 19, 2026
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE:
Teachers post lower SAT/IQ scores than any other white collar profession except social workers. https://t.co/VTP56aWnhu
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 19, 2026
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