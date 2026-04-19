FAITH SIDE OF IRAN CONFLICT: Rod Martin, a key leader in the anti-woke movement within the Southern Baptist Convention, opens his Substack column to a Baptist Report analysis that finds the fall of the mullahs could open the way to “the most significant spiritual shift in the region in centuries.”
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