ICYMI: JOHN LUCAS ON VIRGINIA’S SPECIAL ELECTION: Scrapping the Work of the Founding Fathers: Crafting a revolution with an end-run around the Constitution.
It’s tomorrow, so if you’re in Virginia do be sure to vote.
ICYMI: JOHN LUCAS ON VIRGINIA’S SPECIAL ELECTION: Scrapping the Work of the Founding Fathers: Crafting a revolution with an end-run around the Constitution.
It’s tomorrow, so if you’re in Virginia do be sure to vote.
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