A VERY NICE REVIEW OF RANDY BARNETT’S MEMOIR, FELONY REVIEW: TALES OF TRUE CRIME AND CORRUPTION IN CHICAGO.
It’s a great story. I read the book, liked it, and gave it a blurb, which you can read at the link.
A VERY NICE REVIEW OF RANDY BARNETT’S MEMOIR, FELONY REVIEW: TALES OF TRUE CRIME AND CORRUPTION IN CHICAGO.
It’s a great story. I read the book, liked it, and gave it a blurb, which you can read at the link.
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