THE NYT BESTSELLER LIST HAS BEEN AN OBVIOUS SCAM FOR A WHILE NOW: New York Times Puts Gavin Newsom on Best Sellers List Despite ‘Bulk Sales’ It Has Used To Disqualify Conservatives: Nearly three-fourths of the copies Newsom sold around the time he landed on the list came from his campaign.
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