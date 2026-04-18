#JOURNALISM:
CNN's Melissa Bell reveals she doesn't know what a navy is https://t.co/JwP9bdzluE
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 18, 2026
#JOURNALISM:
CNN's Melissa Bell reveals she doesn't know what a navy is https://t.co/JwP9bdzluE
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 18, 2026
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