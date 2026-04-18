CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER: String of missing or dead scientists ‘too coincidental’ not to be major concern, congressman says — as 11th mystery emerges. “In many cases, the congressman continued, these scientists ‘felt some form of threat’ and ‘left all of their devices at home” before they dropped out of sight.'”
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