HE DIDN’T DO IT BECAUSE HE DIDN’T WANT TO COMMIT SUICIDE: Dick Morris Confirms a Huge Rumor About Bill and Hillary Clinton. “Dick Morris has finally confirmed what many people have long suspected: Bill Clinton, while sitting in the Oval Office, seriously entertained the idea of divorcing Hillary — and he had his longtime political advisor run the polls to find out if he could survive it politically.”

Plus: “The whole arc of Hillary’s political career — the Senate seat in New York, the 2008 primary run, the secretary of State role, the 2016 presidential campaign — was all courtesy of a politically convenient marriage, which was merely a vehicle for her own quest for power.”

She was a once-attractive Yale Law woman — no small achievement that — who married well. Otherwise she would have been an ERISA partner in some big firm, disliked by the associates.